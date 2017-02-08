Cardinals fly past Glenwood City boys’ basketball to sweep regular-season series

By Cara L. Dempski

SPRING VALLEY — If Glenwood City head basketball coach Tristan Kittilson was looking for a win to split the 2016 – 2017 match-ups against Spring Valley, he did not get one.

The Hilltoppers traveled to Spring Valley to meet the Cardinals for the second time this season on February 3. The first meeting between the two teams at Glenwood City High School resulted in a 56-39 loss for the Toppers.