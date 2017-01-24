«
Card of Thanks – The Family of “Bunny” Teigen – 1-25-2017

The family of Bernard Teigen wishes to extend thanks to friends and neighbors who helped “Bunny”, to doctors and nurses at Western Wisconsin Health Medical Center in Baldwin and United Hospital in St. Paul who provided medical care, to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Pastor Diane House, Pastor Keith  Anderson, Marian Schmitz, organist, Bill Wold, vocalist, Ruth Hurtgen and staff, caterers, to the six  nephews of Bunny who served as pallbearers,  and to Dean Anderson of Anderson Funeral Home for professional services rendered.

The Family of “Bunny” Teigen


