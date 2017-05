ELLSWORTH, WI – Pierce County Fair Manager Ann Webb, announces that this year’s fair schedule is set and will include a variety of activities that will appeal to fairgoers. Mark your calendar now, as the Pierce County Fair will be August 10-13th starting with the pre-fair motocross on Friday, July 28th at 7:00 p.m. in the grandstands. In honor of the strong agriculture background of Pierce County, the 2017 theme is “Butter than Any Udder Fair”.