Bushes at the corner of Ash Street and University Avenue causing complaints

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Jerry Henthorn was not very happy to know that bushes on his property at the corner of Ash Street and University Avenue are causing complaints.

Henthorn, 503 University Avenue, spoke to the village board about his bushes during the public comments portion of the June 12 Colfax Village Board meeting.

The village clerk’s office is receiving complaints about the bushes. When drivers pull up to the intersection of Ash Street and University Avenue, they are experiencing problems seeing around the bushes to detect traffic coming from the east on University Avenue, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer.