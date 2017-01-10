Bulldogs’ early lead evaporates in loss to Elmwood/Plum City

By Cara L. Dempski

PLUM CITY — The first contest of the new year held promise for the Boyceville boys’ basketball as it held a slight one-point advantage over the homestanding Elmwood/Plum City Wolves squad in Dunn-St. Croix game played in Plum City last Friday evening.

But the Wolves outscored the Bulldogs by 11 points in the second half sending Boyceville down to defeat for the eighth time in ten games this season by a count of 53-43 in the January 6 game.