Bulldog wrestlers take third at Northern Badger; three claim individual crowns

RIVER FALLS — Without fail, Boyceville’s wrestlers always seem to be in contention for individual and team accolades at Northern Badger tournament regardless of the circumstances.

And this year was no different for the Bulldogs despite a pair of open weight classes and the absence of one of its varsity starters.

Boyceville nearly equaled its performance of a year ago when it finished second with three titlists. The Bulldogs once again saw three wrestlers claim individual championships, which helped propel the squad to a third-place finish overall and first in the Division 3 (small school) standings at the 32nd annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic held Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30 at River Falls High School.