Bulldog girls’ sluggers hungry for competition in 2017

2017 BULLDOG SOFTBALL — Last season, the Boyceville Softball team earned a 6-7 record to land in the middle of the Dunn-St. Croix. This year, many of the same players return to see if they can improve. The high school players are shown in the above photograph. Front row (L to R): Jasyln Krueger, Kayla Hoff, Brooklyn Hellmann, Amber Retzloff, Tori Kostman and Jaida Peterson. Middle row (L to R): Marissa Dormanen, Larissa Krueger, Tyra Kostman, Emma Bygd, Emma Ouellette, Alyx Bloom and Hunter Hitz. Back row (L to R): Taylor Grambow, Shania Dunn, McKenna Weber, Abi Erickson, Madysn Riek, Hannah Johnson and Morgan Kuhn. Not pictured is manager Kylie Krueger. —photo by Cara L. Dempski
Posted By: Melissa
March 21, 2017
By Cara L. Dempski
BOYCEVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs have some big shoes to fill following the 2016 season in which Boyceville finished one game over .500 with an 11-10 record.
Boyceville was 6-7 in the Large Dunn-St. Croix, but came on strong late in the season and made it to the WIAA Division 3 regional final before they were eliminated from tournament play with a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to Dunn-St. Croix champ Elk Mound.
