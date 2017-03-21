Bulldog girls’ sluggers hungry for competition in 2017

By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs have some big shoes to fill following the 2016 season in which Boyceville finished one game over .500 with an 11-10 record.

Boyceville was 6-7 in the Large Dunn-St. Croix, but came on strong late in the season and made it to the WIAA Division 3 regional final before they were eliminated from tournament play with a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to Dunn-St. Croix champ Elk Mound.