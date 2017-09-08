Bulldog CC girls’ take third in Spring Valley, boys sixth

By Cara L. Dempski

SPRING VALLEY — You almost would not have thought some of the girls on Corey Day’s Lady Bulldogs cross country team were getting over being sick, by the way they ran.

The Boyceville ladies, who are a team of just five, fought through illness recovery to take third place out of five teams at the Spring Valley cross country meet held September 28 after scoring 96 points. The boys’ team was sixth out of six at the same meet, but saw a pair of underclassmen run two good races.