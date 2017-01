By Cara L. Dempski

CLAYTON — The Boyceville boys’ basketball team last won a game on December 1 against Bruce.

The team closed the month of December by picking up its second win against another Lakeland Conference school. The Bulldogs nipped Northwood High School December 29 in the opening day of the Clayton Classic Tournament. The Bulldogs edged the Evergreens 25-24 to add a second W to their record this season.