Bulldog boys’ skid continues; drop games to Durand, Stanley-Boyd

By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville boys’ basketball team played and lost two home games in two days before taking a break prior to its match-up with Glenwood City Monday night.

The Bulldogs held their own against Durand, the top team in the Dunn-St. Croix, during their January 20 home loss. Despite the score, which was a 64-40 loss for the Bulldogs, head coach Ben Luer was pleased with how well his team performed against the Durand Panthers. He said he was glad to see the team not giving up against a tough opponent.