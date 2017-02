By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — Last week was not kind to the Boyceville boys’ basketball squad.

They followed up their Valentine’s Day loss to the nearby Hilltoppers with a February 17 home contest against the Mondovi Buffaloes. The Bulldogs dropped the game, 63-37, to head into their final week of conference play with a 5-16 overall record and a 2-11 tally in the Dunn-St. Croix.