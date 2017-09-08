Bulldog boys fall to Mounders, edged out by Wolves

By Cara L. Dempski

It was not an easy start to the week for the Boyceville boys’ basketball team last week, but they did not lose their ability to keep fighting when the odds were against them.

The Bulldogs opened their week December 12 in Elk Mound, where they managed to keep up with the home team until approximately halfway through the opening half. Then the Mounders blew open a 28-point lead, and the Dogs could not get any closer than 21 points before the final horn sounded to drop the contest 79-58 and fall to 0-2 in the Dunn-St. Croix.