Bulldog baseball falls to Elk Mound in conference finale, slips past Colfax to open D3 regional play

By Cara L. Dempski

The Boyceville baseball team was forced to switch gears rapidly last week after playing their final conference game at Elk Mound Monday and hosting its first regional game at home Thursday.

The Bulldogs traveled to the Elk Mound Village Park May 22 for one last chance at improving their Dunn-St. Croix record, and were instead handed a 11-0 shut out defeat in five innings to finish 6-7 and in third place in the Large D-SC behind co-champions Elk Mound and Durand (12-1).