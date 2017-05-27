Boyceville woman pleads not guilty to burglary, drug charges

By Cara L. Dempski

MENOMONIE — A Boyceville woman pled not guilty for charges she was involved in a 2016 burglary at the local airport.

According to online court records, Hayley Chovan, age 23, plead not guilty to one count each of burglary of a building or dwelling, and misdemeanor bail jumping during her July 10 arraignment in Dunn County Circuit Court. The charges stem from the burglary of approximately $3,000 worth of audio equipment owned by the Boyceville Community Fire Department between late June and early July 2016.