Boyceville woman bound over for trial in forgery/counterfeiting case

By Cara L. Dempski

MENOMONIE — A Dunn County woman charged with forgery, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, and felony bail jumping has been bound over for trial.

Lori N. Klund, age 43 of Boyceville, appeared in front of Dunn County Circuit Court Judge James Peterson on December 27, for a preliminary hearing. She is charged with three counts of uttering a forgery, seven counts of forgery, three counts of possession of an illegally obtained prescription, and bail jumping.