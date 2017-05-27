Boyceville school board ties up loose ends, begins preparation for new school year

By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Board of Education heard reports regarding a few remaining pieces of business from the 2016-2017 school year before turning its focus to the upcoming year.

The board met July 20 for a short meeting that included updates from the district administrator on school events and staffing before moving on to a report on the district’s academic and career planning services, the 2017-2018 Wisconsin Model Academic Standards, and the 2017-2018 Student Guidebooks.