By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 47-year-old Boyceville man has pleaded not guilty to five felonies, including homicide by the intoxicated use of a vehicle, in connection with a fatal car crash on state Highway 79 in February.

Todd R. Dormanen appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court April 30 at an arraignment hearing with his attorney, William A. Schembera, before Judge Rod Smeltzer to enter a plea of not guilty.