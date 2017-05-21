Boyceville, Glenwood City tracksters fare well at regional meet

By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — It was not just the sunshine and clear skies that made the Monday track and field meet at Boyceville such a nice one for the Bulldogs, Hilltoppers and a host of other Division 3 teams.

The Glenwood City boys’ team earned third place in the May 22 regional meet held at Boyceville, and the girls took fifth. Boyceville’s ladies finished fourth as a team, and the boys were sixth. Both schools boasted a series of strong individual performances that sent more than a few athletes to this coming Thursday’s sectional meet at Colfax.