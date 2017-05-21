Boyceville girls finish second at D-SC conference track meet, Bulldog boys fifth; Glenwood City boys take fourth, girls seventh

By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — When the Boyceville and Glenwood City boys’ and girls’ track and field teams were not dodging storm warnings last Tuesday, they were chasing the Elk Mound boys and girls.

The Mounders swept the 2017 boys’ and girls’ Dunn-St. Croix conference track and field championships, hosted at Boyceville’s Evenson Field last Tuesday, May 16, for a second consecutive year. The Elk Mound boys racked up 203 points to finish 58 points ahead of runner-up Durand. The Mounder Ladies squad scored 140 points.