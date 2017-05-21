Boyceville, GC split season softball series

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — A betting person might not have put money on Glenwood City coming from behind to beat Boyceville in their first game this season.

Maybe the Lady Hilltoppers gained a little confidence in the three-week break between the fifth and sixth innings.

Despite yet more rain, the Bulldogs traveled to Hilltopper country last Tuesday, May 16 to play the final two innings of their April 25 contest, which the Boyceville team led 8-5 after five innings, before playing an away game against the Toppers immediately following.