By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — Kaylee Hessler, a freshman at Boyceville High School, is about the embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Kaylee has received a full scholarship from World Heritage Student Exchange and will be living in Mexico with a host family for the 2018-2019 school year.

“I chose Mexico as my first choice because I like the Mexican and Spanish culture. I want to experience some of their festivals. And it’s warm too!” Kaylee said.