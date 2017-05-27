Boyceville fire district still waiting for proposals on $1 million fire station

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — After setting a budget of $1 million, members of the Boyceville Community Fire District are still waiting on proposals for a new fire station.

Unfortunately, the proposals for which they are waiting may not be what members of the fire district had in mind.

The schematic design sent out to contractors by Five Bugles Design is not what the fire district proposed, said Rich Monn, chair of the Boyceville Community Fire District’s five-year-planning committee, at the fire district board’s July 12 meeting.