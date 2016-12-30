Boyceville boys’ cagers continue slide

By Cara L. Dempski

TURTLE LAKE — If coach Ben Luer and the Bulldog boys’ basketball team were looking for a spark to ignite the second half of their season, they did not find it in their final game before the holiday break.

The Bulldogs went to Turtle Lake December 20 for a non-conference contest that all were hoping would break a four-game slide only to leave on the losing end of a 73-48 score. The loss extends Boyceville’s losing streak to five games.