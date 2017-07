By Cara L. Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville’s Board of Education approved an updated food service policy and an amended budget for the 2016-2017 school year, late last week.

The board met June 29 in the district office to discuss the measures.

Superintendent Kevin Sipple started the meeting by informing the board he wanted to “fast track” the district’s food service policy regarding collecting money for delinquent accounts.