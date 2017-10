By Cara L. Dempski

Keri Peterson’s Boyceville volleyball team started last week on a positive note.

The Lady Bulldogs celebrated their September 26 road trip to Elk Mound by taking the first set away from the Mounders in a 25-22 win that recognized a weakness in the home squad’s teamwork and capitalized on it. While the Dogs stayed close to EM in the second, they eventually wound up losing the match 3-1.