Boyceville basketball player gets in one last game

By Cara L. Dempski

WISCONSIN DELLS — Bulldog girls’ basketball player Madysn Riek may have graduated from high school at the end of May, but that did not mean her high school basketball career was finished.

Riek traded her basketball shoes for softball cleats during the spring season, but turned her attention back to basketball in early June in order to prepare for the 2017 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s 2017 all-star game. She was named to the Division 4 north squad with fellow Dunn-St. Croix competitor Ally Heidorn of Colfax.