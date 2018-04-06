Boyceville baseball wins two of three games this week

By Missy Klatt

BOYCEVILLE – It was a busy but productive week as the Bulldog sluggers won two out of three of their three home games this past week.

On Monday, April 30th, the Bulldogs hosted the Mondovi Buffaloes. It came down to the bottom of seventh inning but the Bulldogs pulled out a 7-6 victory. Head Coach Michael Roemhild stated “we played five great innings of defensive baseball for this game. Our problem was the first 2 innings.” And those were the innings where the Buffaloes scored all their runs, 1 in the first and 5 in the second. Three of those runs coming from a Buffalo home run.