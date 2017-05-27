Blood drive to be held in Colfax August 15

The Red Cross blood drive will be at the Colfax Bowl and Lounge on Tuesday, August 15th from noon -6 p.m. The Red Cross is experiencing a severe shortage of blood and has issued an emergency call for donations. All donors who come in to donate this month will receive an email for a $5 Target eGift Card after their donation attempt. You must have a valid email address in order to receive the $5 ecard from Target.

Registration for donating blood can be done by calling (1-800-RED CROSS) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Colfax.