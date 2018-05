By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — Have you ever wondered what it might be like to carry five gallons of water three or four miles every day so your family can have water to drink?

Now you may be able to find out.

The Boyceville High School Advanced Placement Environmental Science class is holding the Boyceville Water Walk and 5K at Tiffany Creek Elementary Saturday, May 12, beginning at 9 a.m.

The public is invited — and encouraged — to participate.