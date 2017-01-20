Beverly “Heidi” J. Duesing-Wittek, age 66, of Colfax, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017, at home, with her husband , Tom “Fred”, and son, Jesse James Duesing, by her side.

Heidi had a zest for life. After graduating from Medford High School, she and a friend headed for Florida. She and Fred spent 37 glorious years together. Heidi loved music and listened to it while accompanying with the piano. Heidi and Fred moved from Medford to Chippewa Falls and after about ten years made their home near Colfax.

Heidi was a very independent woman. She loved to watch the deer from her home and enjoyed the outdoors. As a kid, her dad took her fishing. Heidi, Fred and Jesse would go out on a pontoon and fish the day away. Of course, Heidi caught the most with just worms, nothing fancy. The three of them would rent a cabin each year and Heidi just loved to sit and look at the view over the lake and take in the beauty God created. Heidi could talk to anyone about anything. She was very knowledgeable and could converse about anything. Heidi loved to help people, hence, her work at the Family Support Center and was a domestic abuse advocate. In the 1990’s, she started “The Single Parent Advocacy and Support Education Program.” Heidi thought that “a girl just needs stuff,” and enjoyed shopping with her sisters and girlfriends.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Tom “Fred”; her son, Jesse James Duesing; three sisters, Nancy (Joe) Wojcik, Sherry (Jim) Slocum and Sheila (Phil Lewandowski) Duesing; three brothers, Lanny (Mary), Rick (Beverly) and Jim (Lynn); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Heidi was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Betty (Dodge) Duesing.

Per Heidi’s wishes, a private family service will be held in Colfax. A Celebration of Life will take place for the public at Munson Bridge Winery in Withee, WI, on Sunday, May 21, 2017, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Family Support Center, where Heidi worked for several years, 403 N. High St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Sampson Funeral Home of Colfax, WI, is serving the family.

To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.