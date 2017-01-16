Beverly “Heidi” J. Duesing-Kittek, age 66, of Colfax, WI died, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at her home in rural Colfax with her husband and son by her side.

In respect of Heidi’s wishes, a private family service will take place in Colfax. Also, per Heidi’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will take place for the public at Munson Bridge Winery in Withee, WI at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be made to Family Support Center, Chippewa Falls, WI where Heidi worked for several years. If flowers are ordered for her family service, they should be delivered to Sampson Funeral Home by 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.