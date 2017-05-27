Betty M.E. Forrest, age 82 formerly of Glenwood City, WI.

The Lord visited Betty and said “Take my hand and walk with me.” on Tuesday June 27, 2017 in Baldwin, WI.

Betty was born on October 20, 1934 in Knapp, WI to George and Mary Milliron. She graduated in 1952 from the Glenwood City High School. Betty married Bill Forrest on October 25, 1952 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Glenwood City, WI. Throughout most of her life she worked as a nurse at Glenhaven and Limberg Clinic in Glenwood City. Over the years she enjoyed camping at Trego and annual trips to Las Vegas. The last few years Betty enjoyed traveling with her brother-in-law Joe Forrest to Canada and spent the last couple of winters in Harlingen, TX. She was surprised at her shuffle board skills and enjoyed the music jams. During her travels Betty enjoyed spending time with friends and having the opportunity to meet new people.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, son William Jr., grandsons Benjamin Fehr and Casey Forrest, brother George Milliron Jr., and sister Monica Roy, five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Betty is survived by children: Mary Jo Fehr and husband Darrel of Bloomer, WI, Kathy Bonte and husband Dean of Downing, WI, Shirley Forrest of Baldwin, WI, Bob Forrest and wife Melodee of Glenwood City, WI, Patty Kittleson and husband Mike of Spring Valley, WI, Jim Forrest and friend Lisa Radkey of River Falls, WI, Jodi Keeley and husband Rollie of Glenwood City, WI, and Martha Forrest of St. Paul, MN; 19 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters Sarah Lyons of Glenwood City, WI, Pat Kneringer (Bud) of Pine City, MN, Rita Anderson (Walt) of New Richmond WI, Judy Casey (Joe) of New Richmond, WI, Jean Potter of Osceola, WI, brother-in-law Tom Roy of Somerset, WI, and sister-in-law Mary Forrest of New Berlin, WI. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Glenwood City, WI with Father John Long as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends are able to call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.