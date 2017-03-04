Betty Ann Sikora suddenly and peacefully passed on to her Heavenly Home Paradise on November 17, 2016, at age 93.

She was born on March 15, 1923. Betty was a very private person and a passionate reader who also enjoyed raising chickens, gardening and baking pies and bread.

Betty faced obstacles in life by reminding us to “Make lemonade when life hands you lemons.”

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Sikora, her son, Alvin Sikora, and all of her siblings.

She was survived by daughters Anita and Ann; grandchildren, Amy Lou, Marshall and Nicholas; great-granddaughter, Colee; and daughter-in-law, Carol.

Graveside services were held November 23, 2016, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Cooks Valley with Fr. John Potaczek officiating.

In the spring of 2017, Betty’s relatives will be contacted by Betty’s oldest daughter regarding a “Celebration of Life” reunion to be held near Colfax, Wisconsin.

