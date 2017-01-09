«
»

B/C grapplers fare well against Independence/Gilmanton

By Cara L. Dempski

OSSEO — The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team which included three Colfax grapplers took to the road January 7 to compete in the Osseo Duals.

Last Saturday’s dual tournament held at Osseo-Fairchild High School featured teams from Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek, Arcadia and Independence/Gilmanton as well as Bloomer/Colfax. The Blackhawks dual against the Independence/Gilmanton team were the only results from the tournament that were available at Monday’s (January 9) news deadline.

This content is for members only.


Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed.

Password Reset

Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.