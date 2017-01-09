B/C grapplers fare well against Independence/Gilmanton

By Cara L. Dempski

OSSEO — The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team which included three Colfax grapplers took to the road January 7 to compete in the Osseo Duals.

Last Saturday’s dual tournament held at Osseo-Fairchild High School featured teams from Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek, Arcadia and Independence/Gilmanton as well as Bloomer/Colfax. The Blackhawks dual against the Independence/Gilmanton team were the only results from the tournament that were available at Monday’s (January 9) news deadline.