Ashley Grace Speer, age 24 of Glenwood City, passed away June 25, 2017. She was a graduate of Baldwin High School and an employee of Best Maid in River Falls. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 4:00pm Saturday, July 1, with a funeral service at 4:00pm, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin. Full notice to follow. Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com