Anna P. Madison, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.

She was born January 13, 1926 to Alfred and Christine (Pinnerud) Bendiksen. She married Gerald E. Madison on June 24, 1944 in Dovre Lutheran Church. Anna was a dedicated wife and mother, working hard to create a loving home for her husband and seven children. She and Gerald were the caretakers of Myron Park in Sand Creek for many years. She enjoyed upholstering, gardening, volunteering with the Mary and Martha Mission group, making gifts for her family, playing games with her children and grandchildren and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Merlin “Smiley” (Sharon) Madison of Savage MN, Carolyn (Lee) Ray of Bloomington MN, Carlie (Tricia) Madison of Richfield MN, Homer (Diana) Madison of Colfax WI; Paul (Lynn) Madison of Prior Lake MN, Douglas Madison of Sand Creek WI, Alfred “Al” (Karen) Madison of Bloomington MN; Sister: Carol (Robert) Dietsche in Osceola WI; 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Christine Bendiksen; her husband: Gerald;

Funeral services were held at Alliance Church of Menomonie on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM with a visitation before the service from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Burial was at the Zion Cemetery in Sand Creek. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com