An Outdoorsman’s Journal – 3-8-2017

by Mark Walters

A Great Trip on the Big Chip

Hello friends,

Last week’s trip was with a canoe on the Mississippi, looking for ice, fishing and not catching much.

This week I did something rather unique in that I went to Lakelinks, which is a fishing website in which fishermen give reports about the fishing and conditions on lakes in Wisconsin and other states. I was looking for solid ice and a fish bite and I literally hit a gold mine when I checked out Tom Boley’s post on fishing the Chippewa flowage.