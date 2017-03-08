«
»

An Outdoorsman’s Journal – 3-8-2017

by Mark Walters

A Great Trip on the Big Chip

Hello friends, 

Last week’s trip was with a canoe on the Mississippi, looking for ice, fishing and not catching much.

This week I did something rather unique in that I went to Lakelinks, which is a fishing website in which fishermen give reports about the fishing and conditions on lakes in Wisconsin and other states. I was looking for solid ice and a fish bite and I literally hit a gold mine when I checked out Tom Boley’s post on fishing the Chippewa flowage.

This content is for members only.


Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed.

Password Reset

Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.