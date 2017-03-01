An Outdoorsman’s Journal – 3-1-2017

by Mark Walters

Living on the Edge!

Hello friends,

From about 1997 to about 2014 I would make an annual trip to Trempealeau, which is on the Mississippi River about 20-miles north of LaCrosse, for a go for it ice fishing, winter camping and sometimes coyote hunting adventure.

The first few years, both of my golden retrievers and myself would pull Otter Sleds loaded with gear for about 3-miles to a honey hole that I discovered back in ‘97. Eventually I started using my snowmobile, and sometimes my atv.