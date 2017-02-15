An Outdoorsman’s Journal – 2-15-2017

Hello friends,

As I have written a great many times, I am blessed with many good friends.

My 16-year-old daughter, Selina, is as well and two people that are really good to Selina and myself are Gary and Joan Howe of Prairie du Chien. The Howe’s are publishers of The Courier Press and Gary is an active outdoorsman who has taken part in several suicide trips with me.

Almost every February, Selina and I stay at their house for a long weekend and spend three-days with Gary ice fishing on the Mississippi River.