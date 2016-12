An Outdoorsman’s Journal – 12-28-2016

by Mark Walters

KAMO is Helping to Create Young Outdoorsmen and Women

Hello friends,

Kids And Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) is an organization that is dedicated to helping kids have outdoor experiences through one on one mentoring and group events.

KAMO’s (www.kamokids.org) biggest annual event is a deer camp and hunt “The Joe” which is held near Poynette, is a three-day event and for many of the volunteers from KAMO’s seven chapters a very time consuming and rewarding event.