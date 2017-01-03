An Outdoorsman’s Journal – 1-4-2017

by Mark Walters

2016 and Beyond

Hello friends,

When you are a self employed, career writer what you do to give yourself an annual vacation is do a year in review column. This career started in ‘89, I have not missed my Friday deadline yet and on this “vacation” I fell through the ice twice and got my left hand caught in a 330 body grip trap a long way (literally two hours ago) from the road.

So instead of monthly highlights I will just do seasonal high points. The ice season is my favorite and someday may be my death. No matter what, I am always pulled to the ice, it may be on cross country skis, ice skates, chest waders or heavy winter boots.