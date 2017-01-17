An Outdoorsman’s Journal – 1-18-2017

by Mark Walters

Misadventures on a Long Distance Trapline

Hello friends,

This week I am writing to you about my experiences of trying to catch my first Fisher and also trying to catch an Otter and most importantly, trying to survive on what for the most part, was 7-mile treks while checking my traps.

On December 16th, I started setting traps for Fisher, which consisted of a square 3-galllon bucket with either beaver or venison inside of it and just inside of the bucket a 160 body grip trap.