Alvin A. Schroeder, age 95, formerly of Forest Township, WI died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at the Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville, WI with hospice.

Alvin was born November 29, 1921 in Morgan, MN to Walter and Helena (Drusch) Schroeder. the oldest of five children he attended country school through the eighth grade. High school wasn’t an option. He was needed on the farm and liked working with the horses. On September 18 1942 to January 18, 1946. Alvin was drafted into the U.S. Army and shipped to France, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. While in the service he met Verba Teague and they later married on February 1, 1947 in Bellevue, TX. After his service they moved to Forest, WI where he farmed and served as custodian and other areas as needed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest. They later moved closer to Glenwood City and then to Baldwin, WI.

Alvin is preceded in death by his parents; wife Verba in 2008; infant sister Elna; brothers and sisters-in-law Sheldon Swenson, Herman (OLeta) Teague, Claudie (Thelma) Chriss, Ted Spreng, Carl Seydel, Ray (Rose) Littlejohn, Jim (Floyce) Teague, and Jesse (Louise) Teague.

Alvin is survived his by children: Ann (Roger) Martin of Clear Lake, WI and John (JoAnne) Schroeder of Downing, WI; six grandchildren Jeffrey (Jennifer) Schroeder, Ty Martin (Ann Heintz), Jeremy Schroeder, Joel (Angela) Schroeder, India (Josh) Pederson and Janel Schachtner; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters and brother Orvilla Swenson of New Ulm, MN, Delores (Edgar) Kiecker of New Ulm, MN and Harill (Eileen) Schroeder of Sleepy Eye, MN; sisters-in-law Vesta Spreng of Garland TX and Theron Seydel of Lake Elmo, MN. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Woodville, WI with Reverend Wayne Hilgendorf officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Township Forest, WI. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Memorial preferred in lieu of flowers. Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.