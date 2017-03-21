Aaron L. Dierich, 30, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, March 19, 2017 as a result of a car accident.

Aaron was born October 27, 1986 in Eau Claire, the son of James and Patricia (Seaton) Dierich.

He had worked at Burger King in Chippewa Falls. He loved hunting, fishing, playing video games, grilling out with his family. Aaron had a great sense of humor and was a great dad.

Aaron is survived by three children, Bradlee Dierich, McKayla Dierich and Thomas Schneider; his fiancé, Shannan Davis and her children, Kiaura and Kaylee Kalloch of Chippewa Falls, his father, Jim Dierich (Marie Anderson) of Bloomer; his mother, Patricia Seaton of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Josh Dierich of Eau Claire; two sisters, Samantha Schmidt and Shannon Dierich both of Chippewa Falls; maternal grandparents, Donna Seaton of Indiana and John Seaton of Michigan; and step paternal grandfather, Roger Gunnufson of Colfax.

Aaron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edwin Dierich and Mary Gunnufson.

Funeral services will be held at Noon Saturday, March 25 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Terri Koca of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls will be officiating.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Saturday, March 25 at the Horan Funeral Home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.