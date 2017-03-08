A season to remember: Boyceville community and wrestlers celebrate historic state tournament finish
BOYCEVILLE — Historic, superb, outstanding, awesome, exciting – no matter the superlatives used to describe it, the ending to this year’s Boyceville wrestling season will be one to remember.
The disappointment of second-place finishes in the conference and regional races were washed away by the events that unfolded at the 2017 WIAA State Individual Wrestling Championships held February 23-25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
